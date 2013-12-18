SAC's Steinberg faints while awaiting insider trading verdict

NEW YORK Dec 18 Michael Steinberg, a top
portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors
hedge fund, fainted in a Manhattan federal courtroom on
Wednesday as he awaited a jury's verdict in his insider trading
case.
Steinberg fainted shortly after the presiding judge, U.S.
District Judge Richard Sullivan, called jurors into court to
read their verdict.
The defendant soon appeared to recover, and stood after
drinking some juice. Paramedics were called to take Steinberg's
blood pressure.
It is unclear when a verdict will be read. Sullivan told
jurors that Steinberg had had a "dizzy spell," and that they
should take a break.
The judge also told Steinberg: "Your health is something we
take seriously."
Barry Berke, Steinberg's lawyer, said his client had had a
similar experience previously.
Steinberg has been on trial for about a month, and faces
fraud and conspiracy charges. Cohen has not been criminally
charged.