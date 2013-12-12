Jury for SAC's Steinberg hears origins of Dell tips

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 A former asset management firm
analyst testified Thursday that he received detailed tips from a
friend at Dell Inc, giving prosecutors a link to show how SAC
Capital Advisors portfolio manager Michael Steinberg obtained
inside information.
Sandeep Goyal, a former Neuberger Berman analyst, is the
third member of what prosecutors call a "corrupt circle" of Wall
Street analysts to testify in Steinberg's federal trial.
Steinberg is the highest-ranking employee at Steven A. Cohen's
hedge fund to face criminal charges for insider trading.
Goyal, who has been cooperating with prosecutors, told
jurors in U.S. District Court in New York that the information
he got from his friend at Dell was so detailed he could easily
calculate earnings per share ahead of the computer company's
earnings announcements.
"It was a simple process," he said.
Steinberg, 41, is facing five counts of securities fraud and
conspiracy to commit securities fraud for trades in Dell and
computer chip maker Nvidia Corp that prosecutors say
were based on insider information. He denies wrongdoing.
He is one of eight employees at SAC Capital to face criminal
insider trading charges. The hedge fund itself agreed last month
to plead guilty to fraud charges and pay $1.2 billion in
penalties and forfeitures.
Goyal's testimony showed one link in a long chain of tips
that prosecutors say leads to Steinberg. Goyal's testimony also
helped explain the benefits tippers received along the way,
which prosecutors need to prove to secure a conviction.
Goyal, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities
fraud and securities fraud in 2011, said that starting in 2007
he began getting tips about Dell's revenue, gross margins and
operating expenses from an employee in the company's investor
relations department.
The employee, Rob Ray, was a friend from business school,
Goyal said. At the time, Goyal said he was giving Ray tips on
how to secure a job in the investment management industry.
Ray has not been charged, and his attorney, Joanna Hendon,
said he "is innocent of any wrongdoing."
"He took Goyal's calls at Dell because it was his job to
make himself available to analysts and because his bosses told
him to be especially solicitous of analysts at the fund where
Goyal worked," Hendon said in an email.
At trial, Goyal said he passed Ray's information on to Jesse
Tortora, his former boss at the equity research department of
Prudential Financial Inc, who was at the time an analyst at
hedge fund Diamondback Capital Management.
"I got inside information and gave it to Jesse Tortora,"
Goyal said.
Tortora, in exchange, began directing payments to Goyal
through an arrangement with the Neuberger Berman analyst's wife,
he said. From 2008 to 2009, Goyal said Tortora paid them
$175,000.
Tortora, who testified earlier in the case, said he was
passing the information on to others, including Jon Horvath,
then an analyst under Steinberg at SAC's Sigma Capital
Management division.
Horvath, a star witness in the case, has testified he then
provided the Dell information to Steinberg. Both Tortora and
Horvath have, like Goyal, pleaded guilty to charges including
conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities
fraud.
Thursday's proceedings marked the second time Goyal has been
called as a witness as part of the broad insider trading
crackdown being waged by prosecutors under Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara.da
Last year, Goyal testified in the trial of Todd Newman, a
former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital Management, and
Anthony Chiasson, a co-founder of Level Global Investors.
Newman and Chiasson were convicted in December 2012 and
later sentenced to 4-1/2 years and 6-1/2 years in prison,
respectively. They are out on bail pending
appeal.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.