UPDATE 2-SAC's Steinberg gets 3-1/2 years prison for insider trading

NEW YORK May 16 Michael Steinberg, a portfolio
manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund,
was sentenced on Friday to 3-1/2 years in prison for insider
trading.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard
Sullivan in Manhattan, five months after a federal jury
convicted Steinberg on securities fraud and conspiracy charges,
in a case stemming from a broad crackdown on insider trading on
Wall Street.
Steinberg's lawyers had asked for no more than two years in
prison, while prosecutors had argued for up to 6-1/2
years.
Sullivan also ordered Steinberg to pay a $2 million fine and
forfeit $365,142, a sum the government says Steinberg and an SAC
analyst were paid from the illegal trading profits.
Dozens of family members and friends attended the sentencing
and sent letters to the judge. The letters, Sullivan said,
described Steinberg in a positive light that set him apart from
other defendants he had sentenced.
"If it were only based on the character of this man, it
would be easy, because I do think this is a good man," he said.
"But I do have to consider the crime here."
Prosecutors accused Steinberg of trading on illegal tips
about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp passed to him by an SAC
analyst, who admitted to swapping confidential information among
a group of analysts at other hedge funds. Steinberg's trading
resulted in illegal profits of $1.82 million, prosecutors said.
Steinberg, 42, is one of eight current or former SAC Capital
employees to be convicted on insider trading charges.
SAC pleaded guilty to fraud charges and has agreed to pay
$1.8 billion in criminal and civil settlements.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based firm has rebranded itself
Point72 Asset Management as it shifts to being a family office
managing Cohen's fortune.
Sullivan granted Steinberg bail, pending an appeal.
The appeal is expected to focus on Sullivan's not having
required the government to prove that Steinberg knew the insider
who originally disclosed non-public information had received a
benefit for making the disclosure.
Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback
Capital Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level
Global Investors, are appealing on similar grounds stemming from
convictions in a separate trial Sullivan also oversaw.
During appellate arguments in Newman and Chiasson's case
last month, some judges questioned whether Sullivan's
interpretation of the insider trading law was
correct.
Sullivan on Friday noted the arguments, saying the issue
appeared to be "a closer call than I thought."
Steinberg's sentence was less severe than those of Newman
and Chiasson, who in 2013 received terms from Sullivan of 4-1/2
years and 6-1/2 years in prison, respectively.
Cohen has not been criminally charged. The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission is seeking to bar Cohen from the
securities industry for failing to supervise Steinberg and
another portfolio manager and prevent insider trading. Cohen
denies wrongdoing.
