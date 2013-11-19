Jury selection begins in SAC Capital's Steinberg criminal trial

NEW YORK Nov 19 Jury selection got under way
Tuesday in the criminal trial of Michael Steinberg, a portfolio
manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund
accused of insider trading.
Over a three-hour period, a federal judge in New York
questioned 34 of the 100 potential jurors on everything from
their views of Wall Street, the government and prior knowledge
of the high-profile case.
Potential jurors included the chief executive of a boutique
investment bank; a tax lawyer; a woman working in investor
relations; a surgeon; an independent contractor; a hedge fund
employee; and a real estate agent.
None of the people under consideration had been formally
picked for the jury when court broke for lunch. Jury selection
was set to resume in the afternoon.
Steinberg, 41, is the highest-level employee at Cohen's
hedge fund to face criminal charges and the first to face a
jury.
The trial comes two weeks after SAC Capital agreed to plead
guilty and pay $1.2 billion to resolve insider trading charges.
A federal judge is weighing whether to accept the firm's
plea.
Steinberg has been indicted on five charges of securities
fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud over allegations
he traded in technology companies Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp
based on inside information in 2008 and 2009.
He denies wrongdoing. Dell, which traded on the Nasdaq
exchange, became privately held last month.
Steinberg, wearing a gray suit, stood when introduced to the
room by the judge and smiled to potential jurors. He otherwise
remained seated silently.
As a sign of how seriously the defense is taking the jury
selection process, they have hired Julie Blackman, a social
psychologist who previously served as a jury consultant on the
civil fraud trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader
Fabrice Tourre.
Several potential jurors questioned by U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan on Tuesday said they had close ties to the
securities industry. One man, meanwhile, said he had been a
member of the Occupy Wall Street protest movement.
"Do you think that could affect your ability to be fair and
impartial," Sullivan asked him.
"Perhaps," the man said.
Many potential jurors raised concerns about serving on a
trial that the judge said could last four to five weeks, but
Sullivan emphasized that they had a civic duty to sit on the
jury if chosen.
"I don't think there is ever an ideal time," he said.
The case is USA v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.