SAC's Steinberg sought 'illegal edge,' prosecutor tells jurors

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 A lawyer for Michael Steinberg,
a one-time top deputy at Steven A. Cohen's fund SAC Capital
Advisors, said Wednesday his client was being unjustly vilified
by a former employee acting out of his own self-interest.
But a federal prosecutor countered that Steinberg actively
sought an "illegal edge" through trades on secret information
cultivated through a "corrupt circle" of analysts, including one
working at SAC who has pleaded guilty to insider trading.
"He did it to get an illegal edge over ordinary investors
who played by the rules," prosecutor Antonia Apps said.
The two lawyers were making opening statements in the U.S.
District Court in New York in the trial of Steinberg, the first
employee of Cohen's once-powerful hedge fund to go to trial on
insider trading charges.
Earlier this month, SAC agreed to plead guilty and pay $1.2
billion to resolve fraud charges stemming from the insider
trading probe. A federal judge is considering whether to accept
the plea.
Nine current or former SAC Capital employees have been
charged or implicated in wrongful trading while at the hedge
fund. Six have pleaded guilty to criminal charges. A separate
trial in an insider trading case against another former SAC
Capital fund manager, Mathew Martoma, is set for Jan. 6.
In their statements on Wednesday, both sides focused heavily
on a former SAC analyst, Jon Horvath, who allegedly passed
non-public information about two technology companies to
Steinberg in 2008 and 2009.
Apps said prosecutors would show how Steinberg pressed
Horvath to try harder to get coveted secret information. She
told jurors Steinberg knew the information he was receiving and
trading on was coming from "corrupt sources" inside companies
including Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
SELF-INTEREST
For his part, Barry Berke, Steinberg's lawyer, laid out a
portrait of Horvath as a deceitful rogue who took advantage of
Steinberg and lied to him about the sources of his company
information.
"Mr. Horvath chose his self-interest over the truth and
claimed that Mike Steinberg was responsible for his misdeeds,"
Berke said.
Horvath pleaded guilty in 2012.
Steinberg, 41, faces five counts of securities fraud and
conspiracy to commit securities fraud on claims he traded in
Dell and Nvidia based on inside information.
At the time, he was managing a portfolio for SAC's Sigma
Capital Management hedge fund. He is now on leave from the fund.
The probe of SAC Capital is part of a decade-long crackdown
on insider trading by New York federal prosecutors.
Throughout her presentation on Wednesday, Apps peppered her
statements with the term "edge," a term that prosecutors have
used to describe what Cohen demanded of his subordinates.
In a 2011 deposition in a lawsuit by an insurer, Cohen said,
"I hate that word" when a lawyer asked him if it was used at SAC
to describe an advantage over other investors.
One term almost entirely absent from the statements was
"hedge fund." Apps used it sparsely and Berke, adopting a folksy
style and opening his remarks with a parable about a thief, a
farmer and a well, called SAC and its hedge fund peers
"institutional investors."
Berke also made colorful use of photographs in a slide
presentation he used to accompany his statement, putting an
unflattering photograph of Horvath next to a picture of a
younger, smiling Steinberg.
Opening statements followed a day-and-a-half process to
select 12 jurors and four alternates. The nine women and three
men on the jury include an unemployed home health aide, two
accountants and a massage therapist.
Among those ultimately excluded, at the urging of
Steinberg's lawyers, were two women and one man who said they
had participated in the Occupy Wall Street protests of 2011.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.