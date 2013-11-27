Ex-SAC analyst takes stand in Steinberg's insider trading trial

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 26 The U.S. government's main
witness in the insider trading case against Michael Steinberg
took the stand Tuesday to testify against his former boss at
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors.
Jon Horvath, a former analyst who pleaded guilty to insider
trading charges last year and faces up to 45 years in prison,
told jurors he is cooperating with the government in hopes that
he will not get anything close to the maximum prison term.
"I'm hoping to avoid jail time," Horvath, 44, said.
Steinberg is the first employee of SAC to face trial in the
long-running investigation of Cohen's hedge fund that resulted
in its $1.2 billion plea deal earlier this month.
Steinberg, 41, faces five counts of securities fraud and
conspiracy to commit securities fraud on charges he traded in
2008 and 2009 in Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp
based on inside information.
Prosecutors say the information came from Horvath, who
admitted in September 2012 to being a member of what prosecutors
call a "corrupt circle" of Wall Street analysts who swapped tips
for their hedge funds to trade upon.
Horvath is one of six SAC employees to plead guilty to
charges arising out of a broad crackdown on insider trading
being pursued by the FBI and Manhattan federal prosecutors.
Horvath, who worked from 2006 through 2011 at SAC division
Sigma Capital Management, admitted last year that he had
received information related to Dell's August 2008 earnings and
Nvidia's May 2009 earnings ahead of any public announcement.
In both cases, Horvath admitted to providing the information
to Steinberg, who at the time he didn't name. The hedge fund
then executed trades based on that information, he said.
During his testimony on Tuesday, Horvath only briefly
discussed the trades in Dell and Nvidia. But he did discuss how
he came to work for Steinberg and said they discussed how
Horvath formed his stock recommendations.
"He frequently asked me where the information came from if I
didn't volunteer it," Horvath said.
Horvath's testimony, which will continue Wednesday, is
expected to be key in the government's prosecution of Steinberg.
"This entire case comes down to what Jon Horvath is now
claiming about Michael Steinberg," Barry Berke, Steinberg's
lawyer, said during his opening statement last week.
Horvath, who was born in Sweden and raised in Canada, said
he came to SAC via a recruiter in 2006, after working at a
technology hedge fund at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in San
Francisco.
He testified to committing one other crime, when he was a
teenager in Canada, saying he stole a "handful of prescription
drugs" from a pharmacy he worked at. The charge was later
expunged, and Horvath, who is in the United States on a Green
Card, said he never told U.S. immigration officials about it.
Horvath's testimony followed earlier testimony in the day by
Jesse Tortora, a former analyst at hedge fund Diamondback
Capital Management who is also cooperating with prosecutors, and
John Casey, a compliance officer at SAC.
Casey testified that SAC had annual and periodic training
sessions where it warned employees about insider trading, which
documents displayed in court showed Steinberg and Horvath
attended.
He said SAC also would at times restrict trading in stocks
for various reasons, including if employees alerted compliance
officers they had material non-public information on a company.
Casey recalled Steinberg asking about the restricted stock list
"a half dozen" times.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.