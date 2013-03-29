SAC Capital's Steinberg indicted on insider trading charges

BRIEF-C-Com reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 29 Michael Steinberg, a portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, was indicted Friday as part of a long-running insider-trading investigation.
Steinberg, 40, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and four counts of securities fraud. The indictment accused Steinberg of executing trades in shares of Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp based on non-public inside information.
Steinberg was arrested Friday morning, an FBI spokesman said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately Friday filed a civil lawsuit against Steinberg.
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.1 million, representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.2 million
LONDON, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late 2015 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low, while inflows into bonds drained life from stocks.