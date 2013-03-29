CORRECTED-SAC Capital portfolio manager Steinberg arrested -FBI

BRIEF-C-Com reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to remove "former" from headline and paragraph 1)
March 29 Michael Steinberg, a portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at his residence in New York City early Friday morning in connection with an insider trading investigation, a FBI spokesman said.
Federal prosecutors were close to indicting Steinberg on charges that he traded on inside information on Dell Inc stock, sources close to the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.1 million, representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.2 million
LONDON, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late 2015 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low, while inflows into bonds drained life from stocks.