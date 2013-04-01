SAC's Steinberg seeks new judge for insider trading case

| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Michael Steinberg, the SAC
Capital Advisors fund manager who was indicted last week on
insider trading charges, has begun his criminal defense with an
unusual goal: to find a new judge.
On Friday when Steinberg was indicted, his lawyer Barry
Berke asked U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan to allow the
case to be randomly assigned to a new judge.
Berke claimed Sullivan had in a past insider trading case
given prosecutors an easier burden to meet compared to rulings
by two other judges. He called this a "significant legal issue."
Sullivan said he would "consider" letting Steinberg's case
be re-assigned, but hinted that might not happen.
"Don't believe Mr. Berke, I'm not as bad as he says," he
told Steinberg. "If you get stuck with me, it could be worse."
The case landed before Sullivan as prosecutors, rather than
seeking an all-new indictment, obtained a superseding one.
Prosecutors said this made sense since Steinberg's case is
related to one that went to trial last year before Sullivan.
Court records show Sullivan has imposed harsher sentences
than other judges in insider-trading cases, although
Steinberg's lawyers did not mention that factor.
The government has charged Steinberg with insider trading
involving shares of Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
A different judge may be more likely to hold that the government
at trial must prove that Steinberg knew about the personal
benefits that stock tippers received in exchange for non-public
information about the companies.
Sullivan did not require such proof at last year's trial of
Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital
Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global
Investors. The two, who were convicted by a jury in December,
are listed as co-conspirators in Steinberg's indictment.
Two judges who did require the government to provide more
proof in insider trading cases were U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in the trial of California hedge fund manager Doug
Whitman; and U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell in the trial of
Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam.
Holwell left the bench last year.
Stephen Crimmins, a white collar defense lawyer at K&L
Gates, said he did not think Sullivan will recuse himself,
adding that judges don't normally recuse themselves because they
disagree with colleagues about interpretations of the law.
But Crimmins said the question of what Steinberg knew is
particularly relevant given how far removed he was from the
original stock tip.
"As you get farther and farther away from the source of the
information, it gets harder and harder for the government to
show knowledge and intent, especially in a criminal case,"
Crimmins said on Monday.
DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Prosecutors accused Steinberg of trading in Dell shares
based on advance information about the computer maker's
quarterly results from Jon Horvath, a former SAC analyst who
pleaded guilty in September.
Prosecutors say Horvath received the tip from Diamondback
analyst Jesse Tortora, who had gotten it from Neuberger Berman
analyst Sandeep Goyal. Goyal, in turn, received the information
from an employee at Dell, his former employer, prosecutors said.
A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint says
that in exchange for the tip, Tortora directed $175,000 in
illicit payments to Goyal. Both Goyal and Tortora have pleaded
guilty and are cooperating with Steinberg's prosecutors.
Steinberg's lawyer Berke, of Kramer Levin Naftalis &
Frankel, said at Friday's hearing that allowing prosecutors to
bring a superseding indictment would allow the prosecution "to
simply judge-shop based on favorable rulings in related cases."
"MANY OF THE SAME WITNESSES"
Lead prosecutor Antonia Apps said there were a "good number
of precedents where the government has superseded into existing
cases." She called bringing a superseding indictment the
"obvious thing to do," given the overlap with the prosecutions
of Newman and Chiasson, and given that Horvath was expected to
be a witness against Steinberg should the case go to trial.
"Many of the same witnesses, in fact almost all of the
witnesses will be the same witnesses again," she said.
Since the government announced its broad-based insider
trading probe in 2009, Sullivan has imposed two of the three
longest prison sentences. He sentenced former securities trader
Zvi Goffer to a 10-year term and sentenced former Galleon Group
hedge fund trader Craig Drimal to 5-1/2 years.
Sullivan, who was appointed by President George W. Bush,
said at Goffer's sentencing: "Insider trading is very, very hard
to detect and because of that has to be dealt with harshly."
By contrast, Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, who
prosecutors said earned $63.8 million from trading on inside
information, was sentenced by Holwell to 11 years in prison
after being convicted in 2011. That was only one year more than
Goffer's sentence. All the defendants are appealing.
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00121.