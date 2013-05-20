US prosecutors' subpoena of SAC's Cohen puzzles defense lawyers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 The decision by U.S.
prosecutors to compel Steven A. Cohen to testify before a
federal grand jury about allegations of insider trading at his
$15 billion hedge fund is leaving many criminal defense lawyers
scratching their heads.
In the past week, federal authorities have issued grand jury
subpoenas seeking testimony from Cohen and others at SAC
Capital, The New York Times first reported. Two people familiar
with the matter confirmed to Reuters that subpoenas had been
issued and Cohen was among those served.
A SAC Capital spokesman declined to comment on the
situation as did the firm's longtime outside lawyer Martin
Klotz. Federal authorities also declined to comment.
Several defense lawyers, including some who are former
federal prosecutors, said the move to subpoena Cohen was curious
as he would likely assert his Fifth Amendment constitutional
right against self-incrimination.
"I don't know what purpose it serves," said Michael Bachner,
a former federal prosecutor, who now represents defendants
charged with securities crimes. "I think it's purely an effort
to cause him to assert his Fifth Amendment privilege and knowing
that will get communicated to the media."
Others said the move indicated federal authorities may not
be prepared to criminally charge the SAC Capital Advisors
founder with insider trading because it is unusual to seek
testimony from someone under investigation.
Instead, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara may be more
focused on trying to bring a criminal case against Cohen's
21-year-old hedge fund in an attempt to punish the billionaire
investor in the pocketbook by forcing his fund to shut-down,
they said.
During the course of the six-year investigation, agents have
sometimes referred to SAC Capital as a "criminal enterprise"
during plea negotiations with former employees of Cohen's, the
lawyers said.
It was unclear how the situation would play out and entirely
possible that neither Cohen nor his fund would be charged with
criminal wrongdoing, lawyers said. Some defense lawyers said the
prosecutors' attempt to subpoena the 56-year-old Cohen smacked
of desperation given the length of time that SAC Capital has
been a focus of the insider-trading investigation.
The decision by the grand jury may turn out to be the end
game in a long-time probe of insider-trading allegations at the
firm, which has produced some of the industry's best returns.
It is also unclear how the latest development will play with
SAC Capital's outside investors, who control roughly 40 percent
of the firm's assets. Investors, who have already asked to
redeem $1.7 billion from the fund, have until June 3 to submit
another withdrawal request.
But representatives for funds managed by HSBC,
Morgan Stanley and Blackstone Group, all of which
have client money with SAC Capital, declined to comment on how
they will proceed. Blackstone is Cohen's largest outside
investor with $500 million invested, according to people
familiar with the hedge fund.
The sources said the new flurry of subpoenas went out after
lawyers for SAC Capital met with prosecutors in late April and
discussed ways of resolving the criminal investigation without
any charges being filed in a settlement.
To date, nine current or former SAC employees have been
charged with or implicated in insider-trading while working at
Cohen's fund. Five have pleaded guilty. In March, the firm
agreed to pay a $616 million penalty to settle a lawsuit arising
from one of the investigations.
SAC Capital told investors on Friday that it would no longer
cooperate "unconditionally" with the U.S. government's
insider-trading investigation. The next few months would be
critical in the investigation, the fund told investors but did
not elaborate.
While the subpoenas pressure outside investors to withdraw
money, the risks of sticking with SAC Capital are relatively low
because Cohen has agreed to cover any fines and penalties. His
personal wealth is estimated to be between $8 billion and $10
billion. SAC has $15 billion in assets most of which are
invested in relatively liquid stocks and bonds, so the fund
should have no problem unwinding its positions if forced to shut
down.
The decision by prosecutors to seek Cohen's testimony has
the feel of deja vu.
Roughly 30 years ago, U.S. securities regulators did much
the same thing with Cohen in a civil insider-trading
investigation, some six years before he launched SAC Capital
with just $25 million. Cohen asserted his Fifth Amendment right
against self-incrimination during that 1986 deposition with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
But last summer, the SEC questioned Cohen under oath as part
of its civil investigation into insider-trading allegations. And
a few years ago, in a private lawsuit, Cohen was questioned by a
plaintiff's lawyer about his views on insider-trading laws.
Former federal judge Richard Holwell, now in private
practice, said federal prosecutors may have decided to subpoena
Cohen because he already testified last year before the SEC on
some aspects of the investigation.
"If you've already testified as to a subject matter - for
example a particular transaction - the courts would conclude
you've willingly waived whatever privilege there was," said
Holwell.