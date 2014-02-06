版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 17:04 BJT

GUPC still in contact with Panama Canal Authority -source

MADRID Feb 6 Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, is still in contact with the Panama Canal Authority over a last-ditch agreement, a consortium source said on Thursday.

The project to expand the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and the GUPC consortium fell apart.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐