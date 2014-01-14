版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 00:42 BJT

Panama canal threatens to take control of expansion project

PANAMA CITY Jan 14 The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday that if the Sacyr-led consortium behind a key part of the waterway's expansion does not withdraw its threat to suspend work, the canal could take over the project in February.

Canal Authority chief Jorge Quijano told reporters that the remaining work would cost about $1.5 billion, adding that the canal has the means to cover the sum.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐