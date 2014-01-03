London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
(Corrects name of Spanish ambassador to Panama to Jesus Silva not Jose Silva)
PANAMA CITY Jan 3 Spain's public works minister and the chairman of Spanish builder Sacyr will fly to Panama this weekend to help resolve a dispute over the cost of the expansion of the Panama Canal, Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli said on Friday.
Following a meeting with diplomats from Spain and Italy in Panama City, Martinelli also said that the governments of Panama, Spain and Italy are ready to work together to make sure the massive infrastructure project is completed.
The Spanish ambassador to Panama, Jesus Silva, said Sacyr still wants to see the expansion completed.
A building consortium behind the project - which includes Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo, Belgium's Jan De Nul and Panama's Constructora Urbana - said earlier this week that $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the $3.2 billion plan to build a third set of locks for the canal should be met by Panama. (Reporting by Elida Moreno)
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.