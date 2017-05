Feb 24 Bermuda-based private investment firm Saïd Holdings Ltd said it appointed two senior advisers to boost its expertise in real estate and direct equity investments.

Robin Broadhurst, former chairman of the European division at real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle, would advise Saïd on expanding its real estate activities.

Andrew Marchant, chairman of UK-based private equity investor YFM Equity Partners, will advise Saïd on its future direct equity investments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)