Saudi's Sadara gets cause of network disruption resolved

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical Co said on Thursday that the cause of a network disruption had been resolved by Symantec Corp.

"We received confirmation that our third party experts Symantec have developed and deployed the solution to what caused the network disruption," it said.

Sadara said on Wednesday it had contained the disruption caused by cyber attacks which hit some organizations in the kingdom on Monday. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Alexander Smith)