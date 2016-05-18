版本:
MOVES-SafeCharge appoints Phil Atherton chief risk officer

May 18 UK-based payment services provider SafeCharge International Group Ltd appointed Phil Atherton its chief risk officer.

Atherton has previously worked with WorldPay Group Plc and Barclaycard. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

