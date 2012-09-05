Safeway plans for Blackhawk card unit IPO

Sept 5 Safeway Inc said on Wednesday it plans to take its Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc gift card and payment services unit public sometime in the first half of 2013.

Safeway, one of the largest U.S. grocers, plans to file a registration statement for a potential initial public offering of a minority stake in Blackhawk, it said on Wednesday. It plans to complete the IPO sometime in the first half of 2013, depending on market conditions.

Blackhawk sells gift cards at grocery stores and through thousands of other stores, such as pharmacies and convenience stores.