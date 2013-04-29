Safeway names Edwards to succeed Burd as CEO

LOS ANGELES, April 29 Safeway Inc on
Monday said Robert Edwards, the supermarket operator's
president, will succeed Steven Burd as chief executive when Burd
retires from the chairman and CEO posts on May 14.
Edwards, 57, also will join the company's board of
directors.
Edwards joined Safeway as executive vice president and chief
financial officer in 2004. In April 2012, he was named president
in charge of retail operations, marketing, merchandising,
corporate brands, manufacturing, distribution and finance
functions. He continued as CFO until Peter Bocian succeeded him
in that role in February.
T. Gary Rogers, currently Safeway's lead independent
director, will become the company's non-executive chairman upon
Burd's departure.
Shares in Safeway rose 0.1 percent to $23.54 in after-hours
trading following the news.