New Issue-Safeway sells $800 mln notes in 2 parts

Nov 30 Safeway Inc on Wednesday sold
$800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
     Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: SAFEWAY INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 3.40 PCT      MATURITY    12/1/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.946     FIRST PAY    6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 3.412          SETTLEMENT  12/5/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD 245 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT      MATURITY   12/1/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.749     FIRST PAY   6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 4.782          SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD 270 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

