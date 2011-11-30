New Issue-Safeway sells $800 mln notes in 2 parts

Nov 30 Safeway Inc on Wednesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SAFEWAY INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.40 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.946 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.412 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.749 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.782 SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 270 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A