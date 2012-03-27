UPDATE 1-Safeway says pension contributions "manageable"

March 27 Safeway Inc on Tuesday said
that its share of the underfunding of a pension plan is
"manageable" and the U.S. supermarket operator does not
anticipate making any large increases in its annual
contributions or a big one-time injection.
Safeway, responding to inquiries it said it got from
investors, said its share of the underfunding of a
multi-employer pension plan (MEPP) is $1.88 billion before tax
and the underfunding should ease over time thanks to collective
bargaining and better market returns.
The chain said its MEPP contributions have been included in
its 2012 forecast.
On Monday, Credit Suisse lowered its rating on Safeway to
"neutral" from "outperform" saying the second-biggest U.S.
supermarket operator has a larger-than-expected underfunded
pension liability.