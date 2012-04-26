Safeway profit up, but identical-store sales flat

* Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.30
* Shares fall nearly 3 percent
April 26 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit, but its shares fell
nearly 3 percent after it reported flat sales from established
stores.
The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick's chains said
first-quarter income from continuing operations was $81.6
million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million, or
7 cents per share, a year earlier, when Safeway booked a large
charge.
Total sales rose 2.4 percent to $10 billion -- helped by
higher fuel sales, increased revenue from its Blackhawk business
and contributions from new stores -- but closely watched
identical-store sales, excluding fuel, were flat.
Shares of Safeway, the second-largest U.S. supermarket
operator, fell 2.7 percent to $21 in premarket trading.