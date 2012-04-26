Safeway profit up, but identical-store sales flat

* Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.30

* Shares fall nearly 3 percent

April 26 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, but its shares fell nearly 3 percent after it reported flat sales from established stores.

The operator of the Safeway, Vons and Dominick's chains said first-quarter income from continuing operations was $81.6 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier, when Safeway booked a large charge.

Total sales rose 2.4 percent to $10 billion -- helped by higher fuel sales, increased revenue from its Blackhawk business and contributions from new stores -- but closely watched identical-store sales, excluding fuel, were flat.

Shares of Safeway, the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator, fell 2.7 percent to $21 in premarket trading.