UPDATE 1-Safeway promotes CFO, search on for a replacement

April 9 Safeway Inc said on Monday it
promoted Chief Financial Officer Robert Edwards to the post of
president at the second-largest U.S. grocery chain.
Edwards, 56, has been Safeway's CFO since 2004 and will
continue in that role until his successor is named.
In his new role, Edwards will have responsibility for
Safeway's retail operations, marketing, merchandising, corporate
brands, manufacturing, distribution and finance functions.
Before joining the operator of grocery chains such as
Safeway and Vons, Edwards held CFO posts at Maxtor Corp, which
was acquired by Seagate Technology Plc, and Imation Corp
.
Safeway shares closed down 0.4 percent at $19.64 before the
announcement.