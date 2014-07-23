Safeway receives U.S. subpoena over controlled substances

July 22 Grocery store operator Safeway Inc
on Tuesday said it received a subpoena from the U.S.
Drug Enforcement Administration regarding record keeping,
reporting and related practices associated with loss or theft of
controlled substances.
The resulting liability will not have a materially adverse
effect on its financial statements although the amount of
liability cannot be determined, the company said in a regulatory
filing.
Safeway spokesman Brian Dowling declined to comment beyond
what was included in the filing, but said the company was
cooperating with the agency.
The DEA was investigating Costco Wholesale Corp
last October for prescriptions for controlled substances. The
agency had revoked the controlled substance licenses of two CVS
Caremark Corp drugstores in Florida in 2012.
Safeway, which also operates Vons and Dominick's stores,
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit for the quarter
ended June 14.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)