Safeway exploring putting Canada property into a REIT-exec

UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
LOS ANGELES, March 6 Supermarket operator Safeway Inc is exploring putting its Canadian property assets into a real estate investment trust, an executive said at a meeting with analysts on Wednesday.
Loblaw, Canada's largest grocer, said in December it planned to put the vast majority of its property assets into a real estate investment trust and some investors are lobbying for Safeway to follow suit.
Safeway, with help from advisers, already has determined that its U.S. assets and its Property Development Centers subsidiary are not good candidates for REITs, the executive said at the company's investor meeting.
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors