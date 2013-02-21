UPDATE 1-Safeway 4th-qtr profit rises, shares jump

By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 21 Safeway Inc, the second largest
U.S. supermarket chain, reported higher-than-expected profit on
Thursday, helped by new shopper loyalty programs, sending its
stock up nearly 6 percent.
Investors had been looking for signs of progress from
Safeway, which started grocery and gasoline loyalty programs to
attract customers and boost sales amid tough competition from
traditional grocers such as Kroger Co and discount
retailers ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc to dollar
stores.
The company, which operates the Safeway, Vons and Dominick's
chains, said fourth-quarter operating income rose to $244
million, or $1.06 per share, from $215.6 million, or 67 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding gains from legal settlements, the company earned
94 cents per share in the latest quarter, handily beating
analysts' average target of 76 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stock buybacks, net of incremental interest expense,
increased earnings per share by 17 cents in the quarter.
Quarterly sales rose to $13.77 billion from $13.60 billion a
year ago. Closely watched identical-store sales, excluding fuel,
were up 0.8 percent, slightly better than the 0.5 percent gain
analysts expected.
Gross profit declined 21 basis points to 26.5 percent of
sales, as expected, primarily due to Safeway's efforts to lower
prices. Excluding fuel sales and fuel partner discounts, gross
profit was down 11 basis points.
Safeway shares jumped 5.8 percent at $21.30.