UPDATE 3-Safeway says goodbye to Chicago, profit falls

By Jessica Wohl
Oct 10 Safeway Inc said on Thursday it
plans to leave the Chicago market by early next year as it
continues to narrow its focus and posted a sharply lower profit
for the third quarter.
The shares of Safeway, the second-largest U.S. mainstream
grocery store operator, rose to $33.35 after hours after closing
at $31.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chicago is a competitive market for food stores. Newer
entrants such as Roundy Inc's Mariano's chain, which
features piano players in its stores, have gained ground with
shoppers looking for a higher-end experience, while Aldi Inc has
added more stores that draw cost-conscious customers. Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Target Corp, privately held Meijer
Inc and other retailers have also focused more on food sales.
The Dominick's chain in Chicago has been a "noticeable drag"
on Safeway's financial results, a "significant drain" on
resources and its lowest performing division, Chief Executive
Officer Robert Edwards said on a conference call with analysts.
Safeway bought Dominick's in 1998 for about $1.2 billion
plus debt. The chain had 116 stores and $2.6 billion in sales
back then, when Safeway lauded Dominick's "enviable reputation
as a leading retailer in the Chicago region." Safeway now has 72
Dominick's stores in the market, which incurred losses before
income taxes of 3 cents per share during the latest quarter.
Safeway has seen "significant interest" since it started to
market Dominick's assets and plans to sell all or as many of the
stores as it can, Edwards said on the call. Safeway has already
sold four Dominick's stores to the company running rival chain
Jewel-Osco, it said late on Thursday.
Supervalu Inc got out of the Chicago market in
March, when it sold Jewel-Osco and other chains in different
parts of the country to an investor group led by Cerberus
Capital Management LP.
Leaving Chicago is the latest strategic move for Safeway,
which plans to close the sale of its Canadian operations to
Empire Company Ltd, parent of Canada's No. 2 grocer
Sobeys, during the fourth quarter. It continues to hold a
controlling stake in its Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
gift card business, which went public earlier this year.
Safeway expects a cash tax benefit of $400 million to $450
million from exiting Chicago, which it can use to partly offset
the cash tax expense on the sale of Canadian assets. It expects
to use the cash tax benefit and any other cash proceeds from its
disposal of the Dominick's properties to buy back stock and
invest in other growth opportunities.
Its net income fell to $65.8 million, or 27 cents per share,
in the fiscal third quarter that ended on Sept. 7, compared with
$157 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Safeway earned 10 cents per share from continuing operations
excluding an impairment charge related to a warehouse
information software project, below analysts' average forecast
of 16 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales and other revenue rose 1.1 percent to $8.6 billion.
Identical-store sales, which include results from
established supermarkets that have not been replaced or
significantly renovated and exclude fuel sales, rose 1.9
percent. The company expects such sales to rise 1.6 percent to
1.9 percent this year.
It now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations
of 93 cents to $1 per share this year, compared with its prior
forecast of $1.02 to $1.12 per share. The forecast excludes any
reclassification of Dominick's to discontinued operations.
By leaving Chicago Safeway will trigger a multi-employer
pension withdrawal liability generally paid evenly over 20
years. Safeway estimated that the present value of the required
quarterly cash payments is up to $375 million and that the
present value of related tax benefits is up to $145 million.