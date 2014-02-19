版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 05:21 BJT

Safeway says exploring possible sale of company

NEW YORK Feb 19 Safeway Inc is in talks about possibly selling itself, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator said on Wednesday.

A handful of buyout firms, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, have been exploring a deal for all or part of Safeway, Reuters reported in October.

The company operates supermarkets such as Safeway, Vons and Dominick's.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐