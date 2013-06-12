UPDATE 2-Sobeys' parent Empire Co to buy Safeway Canada for C$5.8 bln

By Solarina Ho and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 12 Empire Company Ltd,
operator of the Sobeys grocery chain, said on Wednesday it is
buying the Canadian arm of Safeway Inc for C$5.8 billion
($5.70 billion), a deal that will nearly double its reach in
Western Canada.
Empire said the deal, one of the biggest in the Canadian
retail sector this year, will give it control of 213
full-service grocery stores under the Safeway banner in Western
Canada. It also includes nearly 200 in-store pharmacies, along
with some liquor stores, fuel stations and distribution centers.
"We think this is a huge win for (Empire's) shareholders,
and we expect a significant uptick in the stock tomorrow" said
Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager with Baskin Financial, which
owns more than 100,000 shares in Empire.
"We think it is a game changing deal for Empire, as it was
an Atlantic Coast-based grocery chain and it is making a huge
push into Western Canada."
Safeway's Canadian arm generated sales of C$6.7 billion and
had C$513 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization in the 12 months ended March 23.
"We believe this transaction maximizes the value of our
Canadian assets," Safeway Chief Executive Robert Edwards said on
a conference call.
Edwards said there was no auction for the assets and the
deal was unsolicited and came at a "substantial premium to the
market multiples for U.S. retailers."
The deal is expected to boost Empire's earnings immediately
following the close of the transaction.
Sobeys' Chief Executive Marc Poulin said in a statement he
expects to be able to capture roughly C$200 million in annual
savings within three years following the close of the deal. The
savings will come from integrating distribution networks and
reducing the cost of procurement, administration and marketing,
among other things.
The all-cash transaction will be financed through equity and
debt offerings, along with a lease-back deal on real estate
assets being acquired, the company said.
The takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close later this year. Scotiabank and Morgan Stanley
acted as advisers to Empire on the acquisition.