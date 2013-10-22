版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 04:44 BJT

Canada's Competition Bureau approves Sobeys-Safeway deal

Oct 22 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys, said on Tuesday that Canada's Competition Bureau had approved its acquisition of substantially all of Safeway Inc's assets in Canada.

As part of the approval, Empire has agreed to divest 23 stores spread across the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In June, Empire announced it was acquiring Safeway Inc's assets in Canada for $5.7 billion, in a move that would nearly double its reach in the country's western provinces.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐