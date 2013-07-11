版本:
2013年 7月 12日

Safilo renews sunglasses licence with Fossil

MILAN, July 11 Italian sunglasses maker Safilo renewed a licence to design, produce and distribute eyewear for U.S. accessories group Fossil, the companies said on Thursday.

Milan-listed Safilo holds licenses to make sunglasses for brands including Fendi, owned by French group LVMH, and March Jacobs.

By renewing its license with Fossil, Safilo secures the right to continue making sunglasses bearing the Fossil and Relic brands until the end of 2018.
