Abadi leaves Safra National Bank for Morgan Stanley -sources

SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on
Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of
New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people
familiar with the situation said.
According to one of the people, who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the issue, Abadi had had some of
his responsibilities cut back over the past year.
The other two said he often disagreed over strategy with
Chief Executive Officer Simoni Morato.
Efforts to contact New York-based Abadi were unsuccessful.
A media relations company representing Safra National said
the lender does not comment on personnel matters.
Abadi's departure comes amid a flurry of high-level staff
changes at private banking firms with strong links to wealthy
Latin Americans as competition for clients and assets escalates.
Private banks offer transaction services and help wealthy
families devise financial planning strategies.
Safra National is the U.S.-based private banking unit of
billionaire Joseph Safra's family. Forbes Magazine ranks the
Brazilian-Lebanese banker as the world's richest, with a fortune
of about $19 billion.
Safra National had $16.4 billion of client assets at the end
of 2016.
Abadi worked with Safra National for almost two decades, one
of the people said. At some point, Brazil-born Abadi oversaw
more than $3 billion of Safra National's client money, the first
person added.
It was unclear what Abadi's responsibilities would be at
Morgan Stanley, the people said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)