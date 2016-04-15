版本:
Safran delivers production version of LEAP engine to Airbus

TOULOUSE, France, April 15 CFM International, a joint-venture between France's Safran and General Electric of the United States, has delivered the first production version of the LEAP-1A engines to Airbus for the A320neo jetliner, Safran said on Friday.

CFM has sold 10,000 of the engines which compete with United Technologies to provide power for an upgraded version of the Airbus narrow body jet family.

The CFM-powered version of the A320neo is expected to enter service at mid-year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

