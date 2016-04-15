UPDATE 2-Safran says output on target as Airbus gets LEAP engine

(Adds details, Aircelle comments)

By Tim Hepher

TOULOUSE, France, April 15 CFM International, co-owned by France's Safran and General Electric of the United States, delivered the first LEAP-1A engine to be used in the Airbus A320neo on Friday, stepping up a race to make good on record jetliner orders.

The delivery is a key milestone for 42-year-old CFM, a buoyant French-U.S. venture which has survived decades of trade tensions between the two countries but which now faces its steepest ever challenge in raising production.

CFM has sold 10,000 of the engines which compete with United Technologies to provide power for an upgraded version of the Airbus narrow body jet family and will also exclusively power the competing airplane, the Boeing 737 MAX.

Together, Airbus and Boeing have sold about 7,000 revamped narrow body jets. With three quarters relying on CFM engines, any glitch in production would rattle the civil aerospace industry and affect a broad range of suppliers' profits.

CFM's rival Pratt & Whitney has already delivered its first engines for the A320neo but they then suffered both software and hardware problems, creating a backlog of undelivered A320neo jets in Toulouse..

Pratt & Whitney, which is part of United Technologies, says the problems are being resolved.

The CFM-powered version of the A320neo is expected to enter service at mid-year with an unidentified airline.

Speaking at a handover ceremony for the first non-test version of the engine in Toulouse, the CEO of Safran's Snecma engine unit, Olivier Andries, said output was on target and that CFM would produce 100 LEAP engines this year and 500 next year.

CFM aims to produce a record 2,000 LEAP engines in 2020.

The plans also call for a record increase in production of engine nacelles, complex engine housings that dampen noise and direct airflow, produced by Safran subsidiary Aircelle.

Aircelle CEO Jean-Paul Alary said it had invested 90 million euros in the ramp-up, out of a budget of several hundreds of millions set aside by Safran for the new production drive.

Speaking to Safran workers, Andries paid tribute to CFM's founders: a German-born fighter engineer who fought for the allies and was made a U.S. citizen by an act of Congress, Gerhard Neumann, and a French resistance hero called Rene Ravaud who lost an arm when the British bombed Brest in western France.

Airbus suffered another setback in February when the larger A321neo, equipped with CFM engines, suffered a tail strike during testing. Airbus said testing had resumed.

Boeing has meanwhile begun using a third test aircraft for its 737 MAX, which made its maiden flight with LEAP-1B engines from CFM in January. It is due to enter service next year.

Industry officials say U.S. and European safety authorities are expected to certify the LEAP-1B version within weeks. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Clarke)