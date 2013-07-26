Safran sees strong fit with Avio space activities

PARIS, July 26 French aerospace group Safran said on Friday the space activities of Italy's Fiat Avio would fit well with its business, but declined to say whether it had placed an offer.

Asked whether the group was working on fresh acquisitions, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman told reporters: "There is nothing under way; we have always indicated the very strong proximity that could exist between ourselves and the space activities of Avio, which as you know are for sale."

In a briefing on the group's first-half results, Safran declined to comment on whether it had made an offer.

"We never comment on a process, potential or ongoing," Finance Director Ross McInnes said.