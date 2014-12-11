版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing chooses Safran unit to build exhaust systems for 777x

Dec 11 Safran SA

* Boeing chooses Safran subsidiary, Aircelle to build titanium exhaust systems for its 777x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
