UPDATE 2-Safran Q3 sales up, cautious on Thales

* CFM spare parts sales up 4.3 pct in dollar terms

* Aerospace propulsion revenues up 9.8 pct

* Reaffirms 2011 outlook

* CEO says Thales asset discussions "not simple" (Adds detail from call)

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Oct 21 French aerospace and defence group Safran posted a 5.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues, after a major acquisition in the security business compensated for lower defence sales.

The maker of jet engines, infra-red army goggles and scanning equipment reaffirmed its financial goals for the year while noting slower growth in parts sales for the CFM engine, co-produced with General Electric .

Third-quarter revenues rose to 2.728 billion euros, which represented an underlying increase of 4.2 percent after adjusting for factors including a negative currency impact of 93 million euros, Safran said on Friday.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman said Safran continued to discuss a long-awaited asset swap with defence electronics maker Thales but indicated the two sides still had to make progress.

"The discussions are taking place in a positive atmosphere but the subject is not a simple one. It is about creating a new development in critical defence technology," he said.

The French government wants the two state-controlled companies to exchange overlapping assets in optronics and avionics estimated to be worth around half a billion dollars in order to avoid taxpayers funding the same research twice.

Asked whether the talks, which resumed several months ago after breaking down last year, were stuck on the valuation, Herteman said: "Before talking about valuation, you have to be clear on the industrial logic."

He did not give an estimated timescale for completing the talks.

Sources familiar with the discussions denied a media report last week that the two sides were on the point of announcing an agreement. The chief executive of Thales was quoted at the weekend as saying the value of a deal still had to be agreed.

Safran defence revenues fell more than 10 percent in the third quarter.

Its widely watched aerospace propulsion revenues rose 9.8 percent and security revenues rose more than 13 percent on the recently completed purchase of L-1 Identity Solutions. On an underlying basis security would have fallen 2.9 percent.

SOLID AEROSPACE MARKET

Spare parts sales for Boeing and Airbus short-range jet engines made by CFM rose 4.3 percent in dollar terms, sharply lower than the 13.4 percent annual growth in the first half.

The after-sales market for the world's most-sold jet engine is seen as a bellwether for the transport sector and is sensitive to changes in traffic and the world economy.

Herteman said the activity had returned towards a more normal trend after a surge in the third quarter last year, caused by a backlog of work deferred from the weak first half.

New aircraft orders meanwhile continued to roll in despite recent concerns over financing due to Europe's debt crisis.

"The aerospace market remains very well positioned in the last few weeks and months and we have not seen a reversal of that trend," Herteman told reporters on a conference call.

Airbus and Boeing are ramping up production of narrowbody jets powered by GE and Safran to record levels, but some airlines have started to trim operations due to the latest wave of concern about the global economy.

For 2011, Safran targets 2011 revenue growth of 6-9 percent and recurring operating income up 25-30 percent with free cash flow coming in at a third of its recurring operating profit.

It said in late July it had completed the $1 billion purchase of U.S. face-recognition software maker L-1 Identity Solutions, making it world leader in biometric identification.

L-1, whose products are used by border security agencies and by financial institutions, joined Safran's existing Morpho security business and was renamed Morpho Trust. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)