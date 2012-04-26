Safran Q1 revenue rises 15.9 pct

PARIS, April 26 French aerospace and defence
group Safran reported higher-than-expected 15.9 percent
growth in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising engine
deliveries and parts sales.
With airlines reeling from high oil prices, however, the
maker of jet engines, infra-red military goggles and biometric
scanning equipment reaffirmed its outlook for 2012, which
implies some slackening of the tempo later in the year.
Safran said first-quarter revenue came in at 3.108 billion
euros ($4.1 billion), slightly above most analyst forecasts of
around 3 billion. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.3
percent.
Revenue at its core aerospace propulsion units grew 11
percent and 21 percent respectively, and Safran's smaller but
fast-developing Security business added 43 percent in revenue as
it benefited from greater demand for identification equipment.
Safran Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman said Safran had
benefited from an acceleration in the sales of spare parts of
the CFM56, the world's most-sold commercial jet engine which it
co-produces with General Electric in the CFM venture.
Overall, Safran's global civil aftermarket grew 15.1 percent
in the first quarter.
Widely watched CFM International spare parts generated 24.2
percent higher revenue in dollar terms, but Safran said it was
sticking to a forecast of high single-digit growth for 2012 due
to uncertainty over the way airlines would respond to continued
troubles in the economy.
For the group as a whole, in February Safran announced 2012
growth targets of around 10 percent in revenue and 20 percent in
recurring operating profit.
GE's aviation unit last week posted a 12 percent increase in
first-quarter revenue to $4.89 billion.