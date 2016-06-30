Safran shortlists 5 bidders for Morpho -La Tribune

PARIS, June 30 French aerospace group Safran
, which is selling its Morpho biometrics and security
business, has narrowed the field to a shortlist of five bidders
including digital security rivals Gemalto and Oberthur, La
Tribune reported on Thursday.
Besides SIM card maker Gemalto and Oberthur, which is backed
by private equity firm Advent, the French daily said three other
funds had been selected by Safran's board on Thursday: KKR, Bain
Capital and CVC Capital Partners.
All five offers were worth approximately 2 billion euros
($2.2 bln), La Tribune said, adding that each bidder would be
asked to follow up with a binding offer in September.
Safran declined comment.
The head of Safran, which is focusing on its aerospace
business and offloading others, said last week it planned to
eliminate some of the 12 initial contenders for Morpho before
carrying out a second round of bidding in the autumn.
The French government owns 15.4 percent of the Paris-based
company.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Susan Fenton)