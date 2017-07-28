FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月28日 / 早上6点29分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes)

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but its 2017 delivery goals are unaffected, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

The problem relates to a turbine disc and does not involve concerns about the part's design, he told reporters when discussing half-year earnings.

Safran developed the engine with General Electric through their CFM International joint-venture, alongside similar models for Boeing and China's Comac. Boeing reported a quality problem with a batch of engines earlier this year.

The production ramp-up for LEAP engines is going smoothly, though the pace of deliveries can vary week by week, Petitcolin said.

"At CFM we had a potential industrial risk linked to the quality of a high-pressure turbine disc. We are working on it...but it is not at all linked to the engine design," he said.

"It is a quality problem that can happen during manufacturing. The situation is under control and if there were an impact, it would be very minor for Airbus and doesn't change our annual delivery target at all," he added.

Airbus said on Thursday that its own delivery targets were subject to the performance of engine makers, and put most of the emphasis on delays at CFM rival Pratt & Whitney.

Petitcolin also said Safran planned formally to launch an agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace by the end of the year after winning support from its own shareholders for a reduced offer, following industrial problems at the seats and equipment maker. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

