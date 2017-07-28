UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact

(Adds quotes)

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but its 2017 delivery goals are unaffected, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

The problem relates to a turbine disc and does not involve concerns about the part's design, he told reporters when discussing half-year earnings.

Safran developed the engine with General Electric through their CFM International joint-venture, alongside similar models for Boeing and China's Comac. Boeing reported a quality problem with a batch of engines earlier this year.

The production ramp-up for LEAP engines is going smoothly, though the pace of deliveries can vary week by week, Petitcolin said.

"At CFM we had a potential industrial risk linked to the quality of a high-pressure turbine disc. We are working on it...but it is not at all linked to the engine design," he said.

"It is a quality problem that can happen during manufacturing. The situation is under control and if there were an impact, it would be very minor for Airbus and doesn't change our annual delivery target at all," he added.

Airbus said on Thursday that its own delivery targets were subject to the performance of engine makers, and put most of the emphasis on delays at CFM rival Pratt & Whitney.

Petitcolin also said Safran planned formally to launch an agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace by the end of the year after winning support from its own shareholders for a reduced offer, following industrial problems at the seats and equipment maker. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)