Safran H1 core income up 11.8 percent

PARIS, July 29 France's Safran posted
an 11.8 percent rise in first-half core profit on Friday, driven
by demand for aircraft equipment like wheels and brakes, and
reaffirmed core financial targets.
Recurring operating profit at the maker of airplane engines,
defence and identity verification equipment rose to 1.309
billion euros as revenues grew 6.3 percent to 8.936 billion
euros, led by aerospace services and security activities.
Analysts had on average been expecting recurring operating
profit of 1.21 billion euros on revenues of 8.852 billion euros,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The widely watched civil aftermarket, or spares and repair
revenues, rose 8.5 percent in dollar terms, driven mainly by
overhauls of recent CFM56 and GE90 engines: two types that
respectively power short-haul planes and the Boeing 777
long-haul jet.
