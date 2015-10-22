UPDATE 3-Jet production challenge clouds outlook for Safran

(Recasts after shares fall, adds analyst quote)

PARIS Oct 22 Concerns over a challenging production increase for Safran's hot-selling LEAP jet engine and development delays to a smaller model took the shine off stronger than expected quarterly sales on Thursday.

The aerospace group, which co-owns jet engine maker CFM International with General Electric of the United States, said production of the successor to its best-selling CFM56 engine was moving smoothly to the industrial phase.

But after record orders, analysts said attention was switching to steep increases in production required as LEAP prepares to enter service first with Airbus then with Boeing, whose narrowbody jets rely wholly or partly on CFM engines.

"From here, we believe risks increase, not least due to LEAP and the possibility of parts from retired aircraft entering the market," Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said in a note.

He also questioned whether Safran's "complex" currency hedging could be sustained in the long run.

Safran shares were down 1 percent in afternoon trading after recouping half their losses against a stronger market.

Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said there was no "blocking point" in LEAP production.

But he remained cautious about committing Safran to further output increases being sought by planemakers. He said there had been no change in risks since June when he cooled expectations of a new hike until the record existing plans had been secured.

Safran reported higher than expected third-quarter revenue, up 4.6 percent like for like, and reaffirmed 2015 targets as key civil aftermarket sales grew 18.5 percent in dollar terms.

While the LEAP family remains on track, Safran said it was revising its delivery schedule and facing extra development costs for its Silvercrest business jet engine.

Delays and a possible impairment charge for the engine being developed for Dassault and Cessna aircraft will not affect Safran's 2015 targets, it said.

The head of Dassault Aviation said separately it had postponed the first flight of its new Falcon 5X until Safran provided a new engine schedule and timetable for certification.

Safran said the LEAP-1A being developed for the upgraded Airbus A320neo was ready for "imminent certification".

A version for Boeing's competing 737 MAX, the LEAP-1B, has completed 50 test flights.

China's COMAC has taken delivery of two propulsion systems to support a roll-out by year-end of its new C919 plane, powered by a third version of LEAP, Safran said.

The long-awaited potential Chinese competitor to Airbus and Boeing could be unveiled on Nov 2, it told investors. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan and Keith Weir)