UPDATE 1-Safran H1 core income up 11.8 percent

PARIS, July 29 France's Safran posted an 11.8 percent rise in first-half core profit on Friday, driven by demand for aircraft equipment like wheels and brakes, and reaffirmed core financial targets.

Recurring operating profit at the maker of airplane engines, defence and identity verification equipment rose to 1.309 billion euros ($1.45 billion) as revenues grew 6.3 percent to 8.936 billion euros, led by aerospace services and security activities.

Analysts had on average been expecting recurring operating profit of 1.21 billion euros on revenues of 8.852 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The widely watched civil aftermarket, or spares and repair revenues, rose 8.5 percent in dollar terms, driven mainly by overhauls of recent CFM56 and GE90 engines: two types that respectively power short-haul planes and the Boeing 777 long-haul jet.

Amid concerns that the industry has a lot on its plate after a boom in aircraft sales, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin pledged that Safran would focus on steep output goals for its new LEAP engine, co-developed with U.S. ally General Electric .

"In the coming months, the challenge of the LEAP ramp-up will intensify," he said in a statement.

The first LEAP-powered Airbus A320neo, whose engine competes with a model from Pratt & Whitney, was delivered to Turkey's Pegasus Airlines last week, despite recent political turmoil in the country.

Safran said a version to be used exclusively on the latest Boeing 737 was "fully on track" to meet desired specifications.

Net profit fell 26 percent to 862 million euros compared with the first half of last year, when Safran's numbers had been boosted by the sale of shares in payments system firm Ingenico.

Safran said it was making an accounting change to reflect the recent completion of phase two of a deal to combine space launcher activities under a new venture with Airbus Group.

From July 1, it no longer records space revenues separately, so 2016 sales will be reduced by about 400 million euros and there will be a "slightly positive impact" on operating income.

On a comparable basis, however, the group said its 2016 forecasts were being confirmed. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Victoria Bryan)