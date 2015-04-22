Safran "100 pct confident" new engine will meet performance goal

PARIS, April 22 The head of French aerospace
group Safran said on Wednesday he was "100 percent
confident" that the LEAP engine being developed for Airbus
and Boeing jets would deliver against
performance targets.
There has been industry speculation in recent weeks that the
LEAP-1B variant being developed for Boeing's 737 MAX jet was
running up to 5 percent below its targeted fuel consumption,
eating into a third of its projected fuel savings.
Safran Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman declined to
comment on specific numbers, but told journalists the new engine
was "well on track" to meet commitments to airlines.
"We are 100 percent confident to be on target on entry to
service regarding any performance of the powerplant. I have
nothing to add to that. It is a development process in which we
are doing very, very well," he said on a conference call.
Herteman also declined to comment on stock market
speculation on Tuesday that Safran would sell its 9.1 percent
stake in payment services firm Ingenico.
Finance Director Ross McInnes said the company would
continue to take advantage of a weaker euro to improve its
foreign exchange exposure.
Safran said earlier it was fully hedged for 2015 and 2016 at
$1.25 to the euro and was targeting the same rate for 2017 and a
new hedge rate of less than $1.20 for 2018.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)