Safran says Thales asset talks "not simple"

PARIS Oct 21 France's Safran said on Friday it continued to discuss a potential asset swap with fellow French defence group Thales but indicated the two sides still had to make progress.

"The discussions are taking place in a positive atmosphere but the subject is not a simple one," CEO Jean-Paul Herteman told reporters in a conference call.

Asked whether the talks over a government-backed reorganisation of defence assets, which resumed several months ago after breaking down last year, were stuck on the question of valuation, he said, "Before talking about valuation, you have to be clear on the industrial logic".

He did not give an estimated timescale for completing the talks.

Sources familiar with the discussions denied a media report last week that the two sides were on the point of announcing an agreement over a package of assets estimated to be worth around half a billion dollars. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)