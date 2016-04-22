Safran offer for Zodiac Aerospace "not on the agenda" - source

PARIS, April 22 An offer by French aerospace group Safran for Zodiac Aerospace "is not on the agenda," a source close to Safran said on Friday.

Shares in Zodiac Aerospace rose more than 12 percent in early trading after Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday that aircraft engine maker Safran was evaluating whether to make an offer..

A spokesman for Zodiac said it was "not for sale".

Safran said it did not comment on market rumours.

By 0745 GMT shares in Zodiac had given up some of their gains, standing 6.7 percent higher at 20.38 euros. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)