France's Safran launches offer for Zodiac Aerospace

PARIS Jan 19 France's Safran said on Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.

Safran, which saw a preliminary offer rejected by family-controlled Zodiac in 2010, announced the move three months after Zodiac's main rival B/E Aerospace agreed to be absorbed by Rockwell Collins and pledged a subsequent merger between Safran and Zodiac would boost earnings per share from year one.

Shares in Zodiac Aerospace, which has been recovering from a nearly three-year production crisis in its seats division, closed at 23.31 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyriol Altmeyer,; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
