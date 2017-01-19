France's Safran launches offer for Zodiac Aerospace

PARIS Jan 19 France's Safran said on
Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros
per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace
to create the world's third largest aerospace
supplier.
Safran, which saw a preliminary offer rejected by
family-controlled Zodiac in 2010, announced the move three
months after Zodiac's main rival B/E Aerospace agreed to be
absorbed by Rockwell Collins and pledged a subsequent
merger between Safran and Zodiac would boost earnings per share
from year one.
Shares in Zodiac Aerospace, which has been recovering from a
nearly three-year production crisis in its seats division,
closed at 23.31 euros on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyriol Altmeyer,; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)