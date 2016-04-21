Zodiac Aero says not for sale as Safran reported mulling offer

PARIS, April 21 France's Zodiac Aerospace
said on Thursday it was "not for sale" after a report
that larger French aerospace group Safran was
considering making an offer.
Bloomberg News reported Safran was in the early stages of
deliberating whether to make an offer, and could decide against
such a move.
A spokesman for Zodiac Aerospace reiterated recent comments
by the company's chief executive that it is "not for sale".
A spokeswoman for engine maker Safran said: "We never
comment on market rumours".
Family-controlled Zodiac, which has issued a series of
recent profit warnings, rebuffed an informal approach from
Safran in 2010.
