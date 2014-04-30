J. Safra Sarasin buys Morgan Stanley's Swiss private bank

ZURICH, April 30 Bank J. Safra Sarasin said on
Wednesday it had agreed to buy Morgan Stanley's Swiss
private banking business, beefing up its business focused on
Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Latin America.
J. Safra Sarasin did not disclose financial terms of the
deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Morgan Stanley's business has offices in Zurich and Geneva
and is focused on ultra high net worth (UHNW) clients in EMEA
and Latin America. Its Asian wealth management business is not
included in the transaction.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)