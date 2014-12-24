Aspen, Cipla among winners in $860 mln S.Africa aids drug tender

JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 South Africa's National Health Department said on Wednesday it has awarded a 10 billion rand ($860 million) tender to four pharmaceutical firms to supply AIDS treatment drugs.

Aspen Pharmacare was awarded a 2.5 billion contract, India's Cipla a 2 billion deal, U.S-based Mylan won a 2.8 billion share and unlisted local firm Sonke got a 3 billion stake in the tender. ($1 = 11.6695 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)