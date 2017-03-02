REFILE-South Africa in talks with Airbus, Boeing to print 3D parts

(Corrects penultimate paragraph to read "Aerosud and CSIR"
instead of "Aerosud CSIR")
* New titanium laser machine sparks interest
* South African researchers want commercial production soon
By Wendell Roelf
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South African researchers
developing the world’s largest machine for producing aircraft
parts using lasers to melt powdered titanium are in talks with
Airbus and Boeing, with the first commercial
application expected in 2019.
Officially launched in 2011 and backed by government, the
Aeroswift research project last year produced its first three
demonstrator parts – a pilot’s throttle lever, a condition lever
grip which is part of the throttle assembly, and a fuel tank
pylon bracket, in a digital process known as 3D printing, or
additive layer manufacturing.
Increasingly adopted by the automotive, aerospace and
military industries as a cheaper way of making complex parts,
the new manufacturing process could save millions of dollars on
fuel and production costs as aircraft makers replace alumimum
bodies with lighter materials such as titanium alloys.
"How best to commercialise the process is a discussion we
are currently having with the Aeroswift partners and relevant
government agencies," said Simon Ward, Airbus's vice president
for international cooperation in Toulouse.
Ward said Airbus was in talks with Aeroswift and the South
African government to ensure the project was commercially
successful and created jobs in South Africa, where unemployment
runs above 25 percent.
Airbus, which already sources parts for its A400M military
transport aircraft from South Africa, has been offering
Aeroswift support in terms of consulting, benchmark information
and advice on what type of aircraft components to focus on, Ward
said.
South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial
Research (CSIR), in partnership with local aerospace firm
Aerosud Innovation Centre, say access to vast titanium reserves
as well as pioneering the world’s largest titanium powder-based
3D printing machine should give them a competitive edge.
South Africa ranks fourth in world titanium reserves, behind
leader China, Australia and India, according to the U.S.
Geological Survey.
"Our machine is unique and the only one in the world,” said
Hardus Greyling, Aeroswift's contract coordinator who works at
the CSIR's laser centre.
“We have developed new technologies and patents which allows
us to upscale the additive process to go significantly faster
and significantly larger than other systems."
During proof of concept trials, the machine achieved
production speeds up to 10 times faster than currently available
commercial laser melting machines, he said.
Its production chamber's volume measures up to 2 metres by
600 millimeters by 600 mm – about four times larger than the
biggest commercial machines currently available, which operate
at dimensions of 600 mm by 500 mm by 400 mm, said Greyling.
Terry Wohlers, president of U.S.-based industry consultancy
Wohlers Associates, said after initial doubts his optimism for
the project was rekindled when learning that the first parts
demonstrated would be in test flights this year.
"It looks like the people at Aerosud and CSIR are on track
and making very good progress toward carving out a slice of what
is set to become a 3D printing market valued at tens of billions
of dollars," he told Reuters.
South Africa has a long established defence and aerospace
industry centred on state-owned group Denel SOC and
also exports various components including antennae and seat
frames for use in commercial jets.
($1 = 13.0944 rand)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)